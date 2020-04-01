Andhra Pradesh

Emergency meeting held at KGH

An emergency meeting was conducted by Dr. G. Arjuna, Superintendent of King George Hospital (KGH), on Wednesday to review patient care and the preparedness of the staff and house surgeons to deal with COVID-19.

It was decided to treat the existing and emergency cases with a skeletal staff. The Superintendent deputed 100 house surgeons and 100 staff nurses in addition to doctors to VIMS for COVID-19.

Dr. C. Jayaraj, Professor and Head of Department (HoD) of General Surgery, and Dr. P. Ashok Kumar, Professor and HoD of Orthopaedics, attended the meeting.

The Superintendent said that a decision was taken to train all the house surgeons and staff nurses for emergency cases apart from proper disposable of PPEs after attending to the patients.

Dr. K. Indira Devi, Deputy Superintendent, Dr. Anjibabu, DCSRMO, and ARMOs Dr. M. Vijay Sankar, Dr. Ch. Sadhana, Dr. H.R.K. Dora and Dr. Bindhu Madhavi attended.

