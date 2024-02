February 21, 2024 07:44 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - ELURU

District Collector V. Prasanna Venkatesh inaugurated a digital library in the Tribal Welfare Residential Hostel at Boosarajupalli in Buttayagudem mandal of Eluru district on Wednesday. The library has been built on a ₹10 lakh budget, released by the State government.