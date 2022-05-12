Andhra Pradesh

Electricity staff protest for salaries

VIJAYAWADA

Electricity employees staged lunch-hour demonstrations across the State on Thursday in protest against the non-payment of salaries for April, under the aegis of AP State Power Employees’ Joint Action Committee (APSPE-JAC).

Gate meetings were held at all Genco plants and offices of the AP-Transco and DISCOMs, according to a press release by JAC convener B. Sai Krishna. He said protests would continue till the government paid them salaries and expressed resentment that delayed payments had become a regular phenomenon.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Andhra Pradesh
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 12, 2022 8:58:27 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/electricity-staff-protest-for-salaries/article65407923.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY