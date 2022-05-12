Electricity staff protest for salaries
VIJAYAWADA
Electricity employees staged lunch-hour demonstrations across the State on Thursday in protest against the non-payment of salaries for April, under the aegis of AP State Power Employees’ Joint Action Committee (APSPE-JAC).
Gate meetings were held at all Genco plants and offices of the AP-Transco and DISCOMs, according to a press release by JAC convener B. Sai Krishna. He said protests would continue till the government paid them salaries and expressed resentment that delayed payments had become a regular phenomenon.
