Electoral rolls to be published on January 22, says Bapatla district collector

January 17, 2024 03:12 pm | Updated 03:13 pm IST - GUNTUR

The Electoral Rolls will be published on January 22nd, as per the instructions of the Election Commission of India, informed Bapatla district collector P. Ranjit Basha during a review meeting with the representatives of all the recognized political parties on Wednesday.

Addressing the meeting, Mr. Ranjit Basha said that they have received a total of 2,06,672 appeals from citizens across the district. Out of that, the officials verified 1,69,644, rejected 30,699 and remaining 6,329 are pending for verification. He also added that the officers have been verifying the appeals and representations received from the political parties as well.

Mr. Ranjit Basha said that the appeals for verifications, changes in the names and addresses of voters, corrections in the voter ID cards and other works are in progress across the district.

Stating that the election notification for conduct of General Elections to both Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly and Lok Sabha would be released by the ECI shortly and hence preparing the electoral rolls without any errors or mistakes. On the other hand, the district administration has been putting all efforts to arrange the required infrastructure at all the polling booths as per the guidelines given by the ECI.