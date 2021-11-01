Elections for Visakhapatnam, Nellore municipal corporations and 12 municipalities on Nov 15

The State Election Commission (SEC) on Monday issued notifications for elections to Greater Visakhapatnam and Nellore Municipal Corporations (GVMC and NMC), Akiveedu, Jaggaiahpet, Kondapalli, Dachepalli, Gurazala, Darsi, Buchireddypalem, Kuppam, Betchamcherla, Kamalapuram, Rajampet and Penukonda municipalities and 23 wards (10 in six municipal corporations and 13 in 12 municipalities).

As per the notifications released by State Election Commissioner Nilam Sawhney, polling in GVMC, NMC and the 23 wards will be held on November 15, for which public notices will be issued by the returning officers on November 3.

Nominations have to be filed by 3 p.m. of November 5. The nominations will be scrutinized on November 6 and the last date for withdrawal of candidatures is November 8. The final list of candidates will be published after 3 p.m. on November 8.

Re-polling, if necessary, will be held on November 16 and the counting of votes is scheduled to be taken up on November 17.

Elections are being held for 10 wards in Vizianagaram (1), Kakinada (4), Eluru (2) and Machilipatnam, Guntur and Anantapur (1 each) municipal corporations and 13 wards in Repalle (2) and Bobbili, Pithapuram, Kovvur, Nuzvid, Macherla, Addanki, Badvel, Nagari, Nandikotkur, Yemmiganur and Rayadurg (1 each) municipalities will be held as per the same scheduled as above.