Elections for filling two MLC seats on March 14

Elections for filling two vacancies in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council will be conducted on March 14, as per the schedule announced by the Election Commission of India.

The elections are necessitated as the tenures of TDP Teachers’ Constituency MLCs A.S. Ramakrishna (Krishna - Guntur) and Ramu Surya Rao (East & West Godavari) will come to an end on March 29.

Notification for the elections will be issued on February 16 and nominations have to be filed by February 23. Scrutiny of nominations will be done on February 24, and February 26 is the last date for withdrawing the nominations.

Polling will be conducted from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on March 14. Counting of votes is scheduled for March 17, and the elections will be completed by March 22.

The Model Code of Conduct will come into immediate effect in the constituencies concerned.