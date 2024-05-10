GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Election campaigning comes to an end in A.P. on May 11

Silence Period will be observed from 6 p.m. on Saturday and no electioneering, public meetings or rallies are allowed for the next 48 hours, says CEO

Published - May 10, 2024 09:15 pm IST - GUNTUR

The Hindu Bureau
Andhra Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

 

Campaigning for the general elections will end on Saturday (May 11) in Andhra Pradesh, as the 48-hour Silence Period will be imposed by 6 p.m. by the Election Commission of India to conduct polling for 175 Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha constituencies in the fourth phase in the State.

In a statement on Friday, Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena informed that they have taken all the precautions to be implemented as part of the last 72 hours of the polling. The 48-hour Silence Period is calculated till the end of the polling on May 13. As the polling would be ending by 6 p.m., the Silence Period starts at 6 p.m. on May 11.  

Mr. Meena said that the ECI imposed Section 144 Cr.P.C. across the State during the Silence Period and no election campaigns, public meetings, rallies or any other political activities would be allowed.  

Postal ballot votes

As many as 4,44,218 voters exercised their franchise during the postal ballot polling organised between May 5 and 9 in Andhra Pradesh.  

The highest votes of 22,650 were polled in the Nellore Parliamentary constituency, while the lowest of 14,526 were registered in the Amalapuram Lok Sabha segment.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024 / Vijayawada / Election Commission of India / political campaigns

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.