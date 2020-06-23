Eight more deaths, 462 new COVID-19 cases in AP

The State has witnessed eight new COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours, the highest single-day spike so far. The toll has gone up to 119 as three new deaths occurred in Krishna and Kurnool and one each occurred in Guntur and Kadapa.

During the past five days, 27 deaths were reported and Krishna district continues to report the highest number of deaths (40).

Meanwhile, the State has detected 462 new COVID cases after 20, 639 samples were tested during the past 24 hours. Of the total, 407 fresh cases are of locals.

The overall tally mounted to 9834 including 7858 local cases and 4, 592 patients have recovered leaving 5,123 active patients.

East Godavari district alone reported 87 new cases and Anantapur reported 68 new cases. They are followed by Kurnool (53), Guntur (50), Krishna (33), West Godavari (31), Chittoor (26), Kadapa (24), Visakhapatnam (21), Nellore (7), Prakasam (5), Srikakulam (1) and Vizianagaram (1). The State has so far tested 7.14 lakh samples.

Meanwhile, with a high incidence of COVID cases Anantapur overtook Guntur and is now the third most affected district after Kurnool and Krishna. The four districts account for 43% of the local cases.

The district tallies of local cases are as follows: Kurnool (1407), Krishna (1096), Anantapur (938), Guntur (852), East Godavari (706), West Godavari (635), Chittoor (617), Nellore (484), Kadapa (454), Visakhapatnam (326), Prakasam (172), Vizianagaram (91) and Srikakulam (60).