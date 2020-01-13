Eight fishermen caught by Bangladesh Coast Guard yet to be released

Many people may celebrate Sankranti festival but not families of eight fishermen who were caught by Bangladesh Coast Guard on October 2, 2019. The fishermen, Barri Ramulu, Rayati Ramulu, V.Appanna, M. Narasimha, R. Appanna, M. Polayya, Vasupalli Appanna and V. Danayya, crossed maritime border and seawaters under the control of Bangladesh. Rough weather condition is said to be the main reason for the mistake.

The family members have been moving from pillar to post for their early release from Bangladesh jail.

Naa Vooru-Vizinaagaram founder Gummuluru Vishala and other members of the organisation distributed rice packets and other essential goods to eight families. Ms. Vishala urged the State government to take immediate steps for their release since their family members were leading a pathetic life. “Fortunately, many fishermen, caught by Pakistan Coast Guard, were released recently. Both the Union and the State governments should take the initiative for the release of eight fishermen of Tippalavalasa,” she added.

Mudidapu Ramu and R. Kalpana from the village thanked Naa Vooru-Vizianagaram members for adopting Tippalavalasa and improving basic amenities. “Their moral support improved our hopes over the release of our dear ones from Bangladesh Jail,” said Ms. Kalpana.

Aid sought

M.Tirupati Rao of Tippalavalasa urged the government to release ₹2 lakh for those eight families from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. According to him, District Collector M. Hari Jawaharlal has written a letter three months ago to the State government for the release of the amount. He said that the villagers and public representatives would meet the Collector in a couple of days to step up pressure for their release as well as for sanctioning of the government’s financial assistance.