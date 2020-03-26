Eight firms agree for door delivery of commodities in East Godavari

At least eight prime goods supply firms on Thursday agreed for door delivery of commodities and goods in all the major urban bodies in the East Godavari district from Friday.

In the talks held with East Godavari Joint Collector G. Lakshmisha here on Thursday, all the major retail stores agreed for the door delivery of the goods to be ordered by the customers in and around Kakinada, Rajahmahendravaram, Tuni, Samalkota, and Amalapuram.

“The stores which have been roped in the door delivery service are Spencer’s, Smart Superstore, D-Mart, More, Heritage, Visakha Dairy, Super Bazaar and 82 Fast,” said Mr. Lakshmisha.

The district authorities will publish the details of the wing of the respective firm to place the orders. However, the order will be delivered within 24 hours and everyday between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.