Efforts on to clear pending bills, says R&B Minister

New roads will be laid across the State once the bills that have been kept pending by the TDP government are cleared, R&B Minister Dharmana Krishnadas has said.

The YSRCP government had to clear the pending bills amounting to ₹1,196 crore, and arrangements were being made to clear at least ₹300 crore immediately, Mr. Krishnadas told The Hindu.

“I have requested Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to look into the issue,” the Minister said.

Dig at TDP

“The TDP government had created utter chaos in the State with its poor financial planning. We are trying our best to bring the system back on track. We have decided to clear the pending bills and take up new works simultaneously,” he said.

“Road works costing ₹6,594 crore are in the pipeline. New road projects are being planned in the tribal areas also,” the Minister said.

Referring to the agriculture scenario in Srikakulam district, Mr. Krishnadas said water would be provide for the second crop.

“Fortunately, all the reservoirs and tanks are brimming with water that is sufficient to go for the second crop,” he said, and alleged that the TDP government did nothing for the farmers of the district.

“The YSRCP government will take up all the projects on priority basis. Importance will be given for early completion of the Vamsadhara Phase II project,” he said.

English medium

Defending the decision to make English as the medium of instruction in the government schools, Mr. Krishnadas said, “Learning English will boost the confidence of the students and help them face the challenges in their respective careers.”

“A majority of the public representatives cannot speak confidently in English as most of them hail from Telugu medium background. I am no exception to this. Such a situation should not arise for the future generations. Parents from the rural areas are welcoming the decision as they need not pay huge fee to get their children educated in private and corporate schools,” he said.