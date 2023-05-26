Education sector is a priority area for govt., says Botcha

May 26, 2023 10:12 pm | Updated 10:12 pm IST

Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana on Friday said the government is walking the extra mile to ensure that the educational institutions in the State are keeping pace with the changing times and technologies.

Addressing a meeting on “Digital Education: Technology-enabled Teaching and Learning; Orientation to District Teams” attended by district-level resource persons, the Minister said education and health and medical sectors were the priority areas for the State government. In the education sector, many of the initiatives of the National Education Policy were already being implemented by the State, he said.

“Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy wants Andhra Pradesh to be in the forefront in digital education and his plans reflect in the slew of schemes introduced at various levels, right from the foundational education to the higher education,” he said.

Citing the example of the school restructuring programme Mana Badi-Nadu Nedu, he said government schools across the State were given facelift under this programme in the last four years and the schools now have an inviting look. He said the government was investing on these schemes to ensure a bright future for students.

The Minister said effective and transparent implementation of schemes like Jagananna Amma Vodi, Nadu-Nedu, Jagananna Vidya Kanuka, Jagananna Gorumudda and introduction of other reforms were a proof of the government’s commitment to the cause of developing the education sector.

Distribution of tabs to students of Class 8, free access to digital content for 32 lakh students from Classes 4 to 10, facilitating schools to migrate from State to Central syllabus, installation of interactive flat panels in classrooms and decision to instal smart TVs in classrooms were some of the important steps, he said.

Principal Secretary, School Education, Praveen Prakash, Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) Chairman K. Hemachandra Reddy, Commissioner for School (Infra) Katamneni Bhaskar, Samagra Shiksha State Project Director B. Srinivasa Rao, Director of the State Council of Educational Research and Training B. Pratap Reddy, Joint Director (Services) M. Ramalingam and others were present.