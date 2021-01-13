Education key to developmentof weaker sections: Bandaru

Himachal Pradesh Governor takes part in National Youth Day fete

The country where women are respected prosper on fronts, Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatreya has said.

He was speaking at a youth festival organised as part of the National Youth Day marking the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda at the Guntur Club here on Tuesday.

“The youth should take the country forward by following the path shown by Swami Vivekananda. Education is the key to the development of the poor and the weaker sections,’’ said Mr. Dattatreya.

Mr. Dattatreya said that he was happy to visit Guntur for the first time after becoming the Governor of Himachal Pradesh. District Collector I. Samuel Anand Kumar and Guntur Urban District SP Ammi Reddy welcomed Mr. Dattatreya.

Stating that India is a country with a youth population of 35 crore, Mr. Dattatreya said professional skills would go a long way in solving the issues pertaining to unemployment.

Organic farming

The Himachal Pradesh Governor also extended Sankranti greetings to the people.

“Farmers should adopt the methods of organic farming which will help fetch them good profits, apart from ensuring nutritious, pesticide-free food to the population,” he said.

He advised people to use natural resources prudently. “Harmony with the nature will ensure a healthy society,” he said. Mr. Dattatreya presented mementos to children who performed on the occasion.