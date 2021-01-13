Education key to developmentof weaker sections: Bandaru

The country where women are respected prosper on fronts, Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatreya has said.
He was speaking at a youth festival organised as part of the National Youth Day marking the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda at the Guntur Club here on Tuesday.
“The youth should take the country forward by following the path shown by Swami Vivekananda. Education is the key to the development of the poor and the weaker sections,’’ said Mr. Dattatreya.
Mr. Dattatreya said that he was happy to visit Guntur for the first time after becoming the Governor of Himachal Pradesh. District Collector I. Samuel Anand Kumar and Guntur Urban District SP Ammi Reddy welcomed Mr. Dattatreya.
Stating that India is a country with a youth population of 35 crore, Mr. Dattatreya said professional skills would go a long way in solving the issues pertaining to unemployment.
Organic farming
The Himachal Pradesh Governor also extended Sankranti greetings to the people.
“Farmers should adopt the methods of organic farming which will help fetch them good profits, apart from ensuring nutritious, pesticide-free food to the population,” he said.
He advised people to use natural resources prudently. “Harmony with the nature will ensure a healthy society,” he said. Mr. Dattatreya presented mementos to children who performed on the occasion.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath