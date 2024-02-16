GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Education is the door to a future of success and opportunities, says US Consul General in Vijayawada

50 undergraduate students from Maris Stella College complete the two-year English Access Microscholarship Programme

February 16, 2024 09:20 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

P Sujatha Varma
P. Sujatha Varma
A student receiving the Certificate from US Consul General Jennifer Larson at Maris Stella College, at the English Access Micro-scholarship Closing Ceremony in Vijayawada on Friday.

A student receiving the Certificate from US Consul General Jennifer Larson at Maris Stella College, at the English Access Micro-scholarship Closing Ceremony in Vijayawada on Friday. | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

“Education is the door to a future of success and opportunities,” said Consul General of the US Consulate General, Hyderabad, Jennifer Larson.

Addressing students of Maris Stella College as part of the closing ceremony of the US Department of State-sponsored English Access Microscholarship Programme on the college campus on February 16 (Friday), she said the Department supported English language training around the world “because we know it will help students in many spheres of life” and congratulated the students who had enhanced their communication and English language skills.

As many as 50 undergraduate students from the college completed the two-year programme, from July 2022 to February, 2024. The programme was sponsored by the US Government’s Department of State and facilitated by the US Consulate in Hyderabad and Regional English Language Office at US Embassy, New Delhi. The objective is to enhance English language skills among under-served students in the 13-20 age group worldwide. The thrust of the programme is laying a strong foundation in English language and improve leadership, professional skills and exposure to US culture and democratic values, thereby improving their job and educational prospects.

Public Diplomacy Officer from the US Consulate General Jonathan Orr, Public Engagement Specialist Thirupathi Senthil and Education Outreach and English Language Coordinator Nausheen Ali, Principal of Maris Stella College Jasintha Quadras, Correspondent Leena Quadras, programme coordinator K. Naga Sundari and others were present.

