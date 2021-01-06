ECoR to ply special train from Vizag to Lingampalli

The train will run on a daily basis, beginning Jan. 9

In an attempt to clear rush of passengers, the East Coast Railway will ply a superfast festival special train between Visakhapatnam and Lingampalli on a daily basis from January 9.

Train no. 02831 Visakhapatnam-Lingampalli festival special train will leave Visakhapatnam at 6.20 a.m. between January 9 and 31. It will reach Lingampalli at 7.40 p.m. on the same day.

In the return direction, 02832 Lingampalli-Visakhapatnam festival special train will leave Lingampalli at 6.15 a.m. between January 10 and February 1 daily. It will reach Visakhapatnam at 7.45 p.m. on the same day.

Stoppages

These trains will have stoppages at Duvvada, Anakapalli, Elamanchilli, Tuni, Annavaram, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Tadepalligudem, Eluru, Nuzvid, Vijayawada, Tenali, Guntur, Sattenapalli, Piduguralla, Nudikudi, Miryalaguda, Nalgonda, Ramannapet, Secunderabad and Begumpet, according to Senior Divisional Commercial Manager A.K. Tripathi.

These trains will have three AC chair cars, eight chair cars, nine general second class and second class luggage-cum-Divyangjan coaches.