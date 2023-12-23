GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

ECI team interacts with Andhra Prdaesh officials

The team led by Senior Deputy Election Commissioners Dharmendra Sarma and Nitish Vyas took stock of the electoral rolls and other election related issues. 

December 23, 2023 02:50 am | Updated 02:50 am IST - VIJAYAWADA:

The Hindu Bureau

A team of officials from Election Commission of India (ECI) interacted with the District Collectors, Superintendents of Police and others here on Friday.

The team led by Senior Deputy Election Commissioners Dharmendra Sarma and Nitish Vyas took stock of the electoral rolls and other election related issues. 

On the occasion, they said that the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) Programme was undertaken to educate the electors regarding procedure relating to registration of name in electoral roll, correct of their existing particulars in Electoral Roll and deletion of name of shifted and deceased family members.

They asked officials to ensure that the SVEEP programmes were active as they were aimed at increasing electoral participation through voter registration and turnout. Apart from clean electoral rolls it was necessary to ensure the highest polling percentage. Focus should be on the places where polling percentage was less, they said. They told officials to take precautionary measures so that no discrepancies were there in conducting the elections.

The District Election Management Plan (DEMP) would help in conducting the election in a most effective manner, and helped in planning for election preparations at a glance, and presented the essential work to be done in various aspects of the election process.. he officials were told 

Mr. Sarma asked the officials to see that all eligible persons were enrolled as electors. It was also necessary to see that every voter exercised his franchise. Awareness meetings in this regard should be organised. Taking the polling percentage of previous elections, offiicials should study the reasons behind less percentage in  those area and take steps to increase the poll percentage in those areas, he said.

SVEEP Director  Santosh Ajmera, under secretary Sanjay Kumar, AP Chief Electoral Officer (CEO)N Mukesh Kumar Meena, Additional Chief Electoral Officer M N Harendra,  Joint Chief Electoral Officer A Venkateswara Rao, State police nodal officer Vineet Brijlal and others were present.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.