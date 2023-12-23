ECI team interacts with Andhra Prdaesh officials

December 23, 2023 02:50 am | Updated 02:50 am IST - VIJAYAWADA:

A team of officials from Election Commission of India (ECI) interacted with the District Collectors, Superintendents of Police and others here on Friday.

The team led by Senior Deputy Election Commissioners Dharmendra Sarma and Nitish Vyas took stock of the electoral rolls and other election related issues.

On the occasion, they said that the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) Programme was undertaken to educate the electors regarding procedure relating to registration of name in electoral roll, correct of their existing particulars in Electoral Roll and deletion of name of shifted and deceased family members.

They asked officials to ensure that the SVEEP programmes were active as they were aimed at increasing electoral participation through voter registration and turnout. Apart from clean electoral rolls it was necessary to ensure the highest polling percentage. Focus should be on the places where polling percentage was less, they said. They told officials to take precautionary measures so that no discrepancies were there in conducting the elections.

The District Election Management Plan (DEMP) would help in conducting the election in a most effective manner, and helped in planning for election preparations at a glance, and presented the essential work to be done in various aspects of the election process.. he officials were told

Mr. Sarma asked the officials to see that all eligible persons were enrolled as electors. It was also necessary to see that every voter exercised his franchise. Awareness meetings in this regard should be organised. Taking the polling percentage of previous elections, offiicials should study the reasons behind less percentage in those area and take steps to increase the poll percentage in those areas, he said.

SVEEP Director Santosh Ajmera, under secretary Sanjay Kumar, AP Chief Electoral Officer (CEO)N Mukesh Kumar Meena, Additional Chief Electoral Officer M N Harendra, Joint Chief Electoral Officer A Venkateswara Rao, State police nodal officer Vineet Brijlal and others were present.