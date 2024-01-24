ECI conducts training programme on ESMS

January 24, 2024 05:53 am | Updated 05:53 am IST - GUNTUR

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has conducted a training programme in virtual mode on the recently introduced Election Seizure Management System (ESMS) for the officers concerned from Andhra Pradesh on January 23 (Tuesday).

Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena and other officers participated in this programme.

The ESMS is a dedicated technology platform where all the enforcement agencies such as police, transportation authorities, Central tax agencies and others share information in real time.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Meena, in a release, said that this new system was introduced during the recently conducted Assembly elections. “The ECI will implement the system in Andhra Pradesh as well,” he added.