GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

ECI conducts training programme on ESMS

Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena and other officers participated in this programme

January 24, 2024 05:53 am | Updated 05:53 am IST - GUNTUR

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena speaking during a training programme on Election Seizure Management System on Tuesday.

Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena speaking during a training programme on Election Seizure Management System on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has conducted a training programme in virtual mode on the recently introduced Election Seizure Management System (ESMS) for the officers concerned from Andhra Pradesh on January 23 (Tuesday). 

Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena and other officers participated in this programme.

The ESMS is a dedicated technology platform where all the enforcement agencies such as police, transportation authorities, Central tax agencies and others share information in real time. 

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Meena, in a release, said that this new system was introduced during the recently conducted Assembly elections. “The ECI will implement the system in Andhra Pradesh as well,” he added.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.