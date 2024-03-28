GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

ECI appoints three special observers for Andhra Pradesh

They will monitor implementation of the Model Code of Conduct in the State, says Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena

March 28, 2024 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - GUNTUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has appointed three special observers for Andhra Pradesh on March 28 (Thursday).

Retired IAS officer Ram Mohan Mishra, retired IPS officer Deepak Mishra and retired IRS officer Neena Nigam were appointed Special General Observer, Special Police Observer, and Special Expenditure Observer respectively, State Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena said in a press release.

These observers would be coming to the State next week to monitor implementation of the Model Code of Conduct, Mr. Meena said.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024 / election

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.