East Godavari witnesses a murder every fortnight: Report 

A whopping 24 murders were reported in 2023; 336 persons were killed in road accidents; the district witnessed a 23 percent drop in the crime against women

December 29, 2023 07:55 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

The Hindu Bureau
East Godavari SP P. Jagadeesh speaking to newsmen at a press conference in Rajamahendravaram on Friday.

The ‘Crime in East Godavari’ report, released by Superintendent of Police (SP) P. Jagadeesh, here on Friday, revealed that the East Godavari district witnessed a murder every fortnight as 24 murders were reported in the district in 2023.

“Of the total 24 murders reported in 2023, the apparent reason for the ten murders was the sudden provocation. However, previous disputes and extra-marital affairs were the reasons for the four and three murders respectively,” states the report. 

Moreover, the report revealed that there was a 64% drop in kidnapping cases this year — 21 cases were reported as against the 58 in 2022. This year, the district also witnessed a 23% drop in crimes against women — 894 cases were registered in 2023 as against 1,155 in 2022; atrocities against SCs and STs also dropped by 17% drop this year.

336 persons were killed in the 852 road accidents recorded in 2023, despite an 8% drop in the total number of accidents as compared to last year. “As many as 365 accidents occurred on the national highways and 309 involved two-wheelers involved. We have identified 33 black spots on the highways and are monitoring them to prevent accidents,” said Mr. Jagadeesh. 

The district police have registered 69 ganja cases and seized 5,200 kilograms in 2023. On the Disha police system, 17 FIRs have been registered among the 244 complaints and the rest of them have been disposed of. There was also an 18% drop in the total number of FIRs — 7993 were registered in 2023 as against 9,731 in 2022.

