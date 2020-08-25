Dy. Chief Minister, Ministers handover ₹50 lakh each to victims in Ramesh Hospital COVID care centre fire mishap

Probe on tragedy is on, accused being questioned, says Health Minister

Deputy Chief Minister and Health Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas, Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivas and Civil Supplies Minister Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao (Nani) on Tuesday distributed ₹50 lakh compensation to the kin of the deceased in Ramesh Hospitals COVID Care Centre fire mishap.

Ten patients died and 21 persons suffered injuries when fire broke out in Swarna Palace-turned-Ramesh Hospitals COVID Care Centre, on August 9. Fire caught in the ground floor in the early hours and spread to the first and second floors.

The ministers handed over cheques to the kin of six victims. Collector A.Md. Imtiaz will give the cheques to three family members of the deceased at Machilipatnam today, and the money will be handed over to the family members of one victim at Kandukur in Prakasam district, Mr. Srinivas said.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, who responded on the tragedy, announced compensation to the bereaved families from Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF), the minister said and consoled the family members who lost their bread winners in the mishap.

Speaking on the occasion, the Health Minister said the probe on the fire mishap is going on and government had served notices to the suspects in the case. Asked about the delay in arresting the prime accused, Mr. Srinivas said the government is following the legal procedure in initiating action against the guilty.

“Inspections were being conducted in hospitals across the State. Some hospital managements are not following safety and security of patients and are collecting excess fees from the patients in COVID centres. A few hospitals are running the centres without permission,” the minister said.

MLAs Malladi Vishnu and Samineni Udaya Bhanu, Collector A.Md. Imtiaz and other officers were present.