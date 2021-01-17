Duo from Karnataka on ‘chain-snatching spree’

A motorbike-borne duo, believed to be from Karnataka, allegedly embarked on a chain-snatching spree in Yadamarri and Puthalapattu mandals on Saturday, committing four offences in a span of a few hours, with two women suffering minor injuries while being robbed by the miscreants.
According to information, the two miscreants zeroed in on three points on the Bengaluru-Chennai NH in Yadamarri mandal, 20 km from here, snatching gold chains from three women hailing from different villages. Later, the duo reached a remote village in Puthalapattu mandal close to the Tirupati-Bengaluru NH, where a woman was robbed of her jewelry.
Police personnel of respective stations immediately alerted the control room, where CCTV footage was verified. Two miscreants with their faces covered were seen zooming past on a motorbike at the village points where the four incidents were reported.
Circle Inspector (Rural West) C. Lakshmikanth Reddy said that solid leads were obtained in all the four cases, pointing to the involvement of a two-member gang. “Preliminary investigation revealed that the duo was from Karnataka. A special team was formed to track them,” the police officer said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath