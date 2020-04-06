Andhra Pradesh

DTC donates ₹25 lakh to CMRF

Deccan Tobacco Company, Guntur, donated ₹25 lakh to Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to meet the expenses incurred towards relief measures of Covid-19. Director Shafeek Khan donated the cheque of ₹25 lakh to Ponnur MLA Kilaru Rosaiah at the company’s office in Brodiepet.

Mr. Khan expressed his concern over the impact due to the coronavirus pandemic and asked people to follow lockdown protocol.

Red Cross’ gesture

Joint Collector A.S. Dinesh Kumar thanked Red Cross Society for donating sanitisers and masks to the people who are in the frontline of Covid-19 work. Red Cross chairman Vadlamani Ravi and vice-chairman P. Ramachandra Raju were present.

