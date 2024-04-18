DST grants funds for research project in KLU

April 18, 2024 10:17 pm | Updated 10:17 pm IST - Vijayawada

K.L. Deemed to be University has received a grant of ₹26.78 lakh for a research project on ‘Fabrication and Performance of Supercapacitors Employing Nano Metal Organic Frameworks’ initiated by the physics department of the institution.

The grant was awarded by the Department of Science and Technology-Science and Engineering Research Board (DST-SERB) under the Empowerment and Equity Opportunities for Excellence in Science (EMEQ) scheme. Assistant professor at the physics department A. Venkateswara Rao is the principal investigator of the project.

The project aims at developing and evaluating a high-performance electrode for supercapacitor applications, with the intention of disseminating research findings in SCI journals.

Vice-Chancellor of the institution G. Pardha Saradhi Varma said such projects would pave the way for discoveries that would benefit society. The project is scheduled to run for three years from 2024 to 2027, he added.