GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

DST grants funds for research project in KLU

April 18, 2024 10:17 pm | Updated 10:17 pm IST - Vijayawada

The Hindu Bureau

K.L. Deemed to be University has received a grant of ₹26.78 lakh for a research project on ‘Fabrication and Performance of Supercapacitors Employing Nano Metal Organic Frameworks’ initiated by the physics department of the institution.

The grant was awarded by the Department of Science and Technology-Science and Engineering Research Board (DST-SERB) under the Empowerment and Equity Opportunities for Excellence in Science (EMEQ) scheme. Assistant professor at the physics department A. Venkateswara Rao is the principal investigator of the project.

The project aims at developing and evaluating a high-performance electrode for supercapacitor applications, with the intention of disseminating research findings in SCI journals.

Vice-Chancellor of the institution G. Pardha Saradhi Varma said such projects would pave the way for discoveries that would benefit society. The project is scheduled to run for three years from 2024 to 2027, he added.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.