Drugs, ganja seized, three arrested

In a major operation, the Commissioner’s Task Force (CTF) police seized 17 grams of Methylenedioxy-Methamphetamine (MDMA), a banned drug, ganja and other material from a gang that includes two foreigners at Penamaluru on the city outskirts on Friday.
The arrested include Mohammad Gahel Rasul alias Kabul, a native of Sudan, Yona Liswa Shabani alisa Yona of Tanzania and Koneru Arjun, who settled in Delhi, and now staying at Kamayyatopu in Vijayawada.
The gang was addicted to drugs and ganja and were supplying the banned drugs to the youth in Krishna district and the neighbouring places.
On a tip-off, the CTF team, led by Additional DCP K.V. Srinivas Rao and Assistant Commissioner of Police V.S.N. Varma, conducted the raid and arrested the three who confessed to having links with the drug mafia.
Police Commissioner B. Srinivasulu said the accused were smuggling MDMA from Bangaluru and supplying the same to the customers. The accused were arrested on similar charges earlier, he said.
Vigil was stepped up in Vijayawada Police Commissionerate on drug peddlers and addicts, Mr. Srinivasulu said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath