Drug parcel booked on fake address, says SP

‘Smuggling racket has no connection with A.P.’

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and the West Godavari police probing the pseudoephedrine drug smuggling case have said that the racket has no link to Andhra Pradesh.

The NCB officials had seized 3 kg drug concealed in ‘lehengas’ a couple of days ago. The parcel was allegedly booked on the address of Narsapuram in West Godavari district. The NCB officials picked up the consignor, a native of Chennai.

With the NCB officials alerting the A.P. Police, the West Godavari police swung into action to find out if there was any connection with A.P.

“According to the investigation officers of the Central agency, the accused produced fake Aadhaar card and fake documents to book the consignment. The address on which the drug parcel was booked is false,” West Godavari district Superintendent of Police Rahul Dev Sharma said on Sunday.

Investigation officers are trying to find out the origin and destination of the drug racket, and whether any consignments have been delivered earlier, and, if so, from which State and place.

“We have not registered any case so far. As the smuggler used the address of Narsapuram in A.P., the police are investigating. But it is found to be fake,” the SP said.

Instructions had been given to the police to probe deep into the case, he added.

“A detailed investigation into the racket is on,” Mr. Rahul Dev said.