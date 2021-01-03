Drop plans to privatise defence sector units, BMS urges Centre

‘Pay dearness allowance to Central government employees immediately’

Bharatiya Mazdoor Singh (BMS) all India vice-president M.P. Singh has called upon the Centre to give up its ‘anti-worker’ policies, particularly its plans to privatise various units in the defence sector.

Participating as chief guest at a meeting held at Gajuwaka here on Sunday, Mr. Singh demanded that the plans to privatise the ordnance factories and defence production units be withdrawn immediately. The dearness allowance (DA), payable to Central government employees, which was freezed, should be released immediately, he said. The BMS leader said that the employees were facing severe financial problems during the last one year, due to spiralling prices of essential commodities, and sought immediate release of the DA payable to Central government employees, since January 2020. He said that the Centre should do away with the practices of contract, outsourcing and fixed-term employment.

BMS all India vice-president M. Jagadiswara Rao said that though the union supported the pro-worker clauses in the Labour Code, brought out recently by the Centre, it was against those guidelines, which were detrimental to their interests. A letter was sent to the Centre on the issues in the Labour Code, which were being opposed by the BMS. He said that the union would launch a nationwide agitation, if the Centre failed to do justice to the workers.

BMS State general secretary I. Mutyalu, State treasurer K. Satya Rao, district in charge M.V.S. Naidu and district secretary D.R.S. Satyanarayana were among those who participated in the meeting.

Trade union leaders from the Naval Armament Depot (NAD), Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL), Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) and Geological Survey of India (GSI) were present.