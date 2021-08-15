DRM lauds officials for their performance despite pandemic situation

‘The first oxygen express was run by Waltair Division’

The 75th Independence Day was celebrated by Waltair Division of East Coast Railway (E Co R) at the new Football Ground at Thatichetlapalem here on Sunday.

Divisional Railway Manager Anup Kumar Satpathy hoisted the national flag and saluted. He received the guard of honour presented by the contingents of Railway Protection Force (RPF), Bharat Scouts & Guides and Civil Defence.

He extended greetings to all the railway men, women and their families in connection with Azadi ki Amrit Mahotsav (75 years of India’s Independence) and appreciated the railway personnel for their relentless efforts in flagging the division’s performance high despite the pandemic situation and hoped they would continue their hard work to achieve greater heights in the near future.

The DRM said that the Division has achieved 61.17 million tonnes during 2020-21and 21.64 million tonnes during the present financial year from April to July 2021. Apart from loading, the Division has ferried more than 3.28 million passengers in 2020-21 and 1.92 million passengers in the period from April to July this financial year.

The first Oxygen Loaded Roll On-Roll Off (Ro-Ro) ‘Oxygen express’ was run by Waltair Division, carrying seven tankers (105 tonnes) of Liquid Medical Oxygen. The oxygen express had left Visakhapatnam on April 22.

Mr. Satpathy said that he had received the oxygen train at Nagpur station in his capacity as ADRM of Nagpur Division. Waltair Division has moved 30 Kisan trains, carrying 10,179 tonnes of mangoes and earned a revenue of ₹4.6 crore in three months

ADRM (operations) Suryalakshmi, Branch Officers and staff participated.

Cultural activities were organised with the participation of the Divisional Cultural Association of the Waltair Division and the RPF.

The DRM announced cash awards to the performers and organisers who made the programme a success.