GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

DRM flags off vehicles to prevent human trafficking in Vijayawada Division

The Anti-Human Trafficking Unit of the RPF along with NGOs, will utilise the two cars for conducting drives against human trafficking, he says

Published - June 10, 2024 08:49 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
SCR Divisional Railway Manager, Narendra A. Patil, flagging off the vehicles in Vijayawada on Monday.

SCR Divisional Railway Manager, Narendra A. Patil, flagging off the vehicles in Vijayawada on Monday.

South Central Railway (SCR) Vijayawada Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Narendra A. Patil, flagged off two vehicles to prevent human trafficking in the division.

Mr. Patil said that the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) along with NGOs, will utilise the two cars, sanctioned by the Home Ministry, for conducting drives against human trafficking within the railway limits.

One car will be stationed in Vijayawada and the other in Rajahmundry, he said, adding that the AHTU of Vijayawada Division rescued 61 runaway children, including 50 boys and 11 girls, so far this year. “The RPF, Government Railway Police (GRP), District Child Protection Units (DCPUs) and the NGOs are working jointly against human trafficking,” said Senior Divisional Security Commissioner, Valleswara B. Thokala.

Additional DRM (Operations) K. Srinivas Rao, Assistant Security Commissioner, G. Madhusudhan Rao and other officers participated in the programme.

Related Topics

human trafficking / crime / indian railways / Vijayawada / Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.