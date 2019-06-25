‘Drinking water, health issues will be addressed on priority’

Problems pertaining to drinking water supply, sanitation and health will be addressed on a priority and focus will be laid on improving the performance of education sector, said G. Srijana after taking charge as the Commissioner of Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) here on Monday.

The former Joint Collector succeeds M. Hari Narayanan who has been transferred as the Executive Director of Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC).

Equitable development

In a brief interaction with the media, Ms. Srijana said that her aim was to provide a dignified life to all citizens with equitable development opportunities.

“Efforts will be made to maintain the beauty of the city and implementation of the Smart City initiative to improve the living standards. The initiatives launched by Mr. Hari Narayanan will be pursued and taken forward to ensure development. Special attention will be given to combating seasonal fevers,” Ms. Srijana told the media.

People-friendly approach

Describing that the post brings bigger responsibilities, Ms. Sijana said she would try to live up to the expectations of the government. “Efforts will be made at all levels of the administration to improve confidence of citizens when comes to addressing people’s grievances,” she said.

Later in the day, the Municipal Commissioner went around various departments of the corporation. She was accompanied by Additional Commissioner (general) G.V.V.S. Murthy, Chief Engineer N. Durga Prasad and Examiner of Accounts Y. Mangapathi Rao among others.