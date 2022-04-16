Drink at least 15 glasses of water a day in summer, says DMHO

Krishna District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) M. Suhasini has called upon the public to take necessary precautions in view of the rising temperatures in NTR and Krishna districts.

In a release, Dr. Suhasini said there was a need for the people to take necessary health care as the chances of dehydration due to rising temperature and heatwave conditions. were high.

She said one should reduce the consumption of soft drinks and meat and avoid consumption of liquor and smoking. She said at least 15 glasses of water besides fruit juices, buttermilk and others should be consumed in a day to keep the body hydrated.