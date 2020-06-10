Dried-up Kolleru lake adds to lockdown blues

With Kolleru, the largest freshwater lake in the country, getting dried up for the last four months, people residing in the border areas of Krishna and West Godavari districts and in the island villages are facing severe drinking water shortage.

Parched lake beds, cattle searching food in the dried-up lake, birds fishing in small water pools, villagers carrying drinking water in cans and pots from far-off places and boats being tied to poles are the scenes witnessed in Kolleru, a huge bird habitat and also known for fishing.

“Adding to the problems of drinking water and fodder and lack of fishing activity in the lake, lockdown has severely impacted thousands of families in and around the lake. There is no livelihood, no water, transportation and tourism,” say the villagers.

Many families depend on fishing, boating, tourism and dairy in the lake bed villages. Kolleru fish was known for its taste and was having good demand in the surrounding markets.

However, lockdown forced the villagers to stay indoors for the last three months.

“Every summer is a nightmare for us. But this year, the pandemic has added fuel to our problem and many families are finding it hard to meet both ends every day,” says Rajesh of Kallakuru village in West Godavari district.

As the hyacinth and the kikkisa grass, which were breeding grounds for many water and migratory birds in the lake got dried up, the winged visitors flew to other habitats, says Vakati Rambabu of Kaikaluru.

Major problem

Drinking water is a major problem in many island villages in the lake, particularly during summer.

Even the groundwater becomes salty as water from Upputeru enters Kolleru during summer.

“Villagers of Adivilanka, Kolleti Kota, Vadlakadi Tippa, Peddayadlagadi, Atapaka, Agadala Lanka, Alapadu, Pallewada, Bhujalabalapatnam, Ingilipaka Lanka and other places buy water from the nearby towns at ₹25 per can,” says a woman, M. Mani of Seetanapalli village.

“Owing to lockdown, we are facing drought-like situation this year. We prayed to the rain god to bring early monsoon to the State. Kolleru will brim if we get three to four good rains and the water problem will be solved by July. Cattle also suffer due to lack of fodder in the lake,” says Mani.

“As Kolleru dried up in major portions, there is no fishing activity and also no tourist flow to the villages due to lockdown. We are eagerly waiting for good rainfall, so that we can resume boating in the lake,” says Venkanna of Chinna Kothada village.

“I have four buffaloes and earn money by selling milk. With the grass withered in the lake there is no fodder and due to the pandemic, we could not go out for work,” says K. Nageswara Rao of Penchikalamarru.