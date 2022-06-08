Dream big, TCS official tells students

Those who excelled in various fields given scholarship

Vice-president and Global RMG Head at Tata Consultancy Services ES. Chakravarthy speaking at a programme at Vignan University on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: T. VIJAYA KUMAR

Vice-president and Global RMG Head at Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) E.S. Chakravarthy has called upon the students to dream big and aim to stand on their own feet.

Dr. Chakravarthy was the chief guest at ‘Utsav’, a celebration organised at Vignan University on Wednesday to encourage students who had excelled in the fields of sports, culture and art, and hand them over merit scholarship.

Students enacting a play titled ‘Maya Bazaar’ on Vignan University campus on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: T. VIJAYA KUMAR

Sharing his experience with the students, Dr. Chakravathy said he was an alumnus of Vignan College and had learnt many lessons under chairman Lavu Rathaiah, which helped him in his career.

Youth should always remember to maintain a balance between technology and human life, and be weeded to values throughout their lives, he said.

Vignan University, in a unique initiative, provided scholarship worth ₹1.19 crore to 233 students of various disciplines. Besides, it provided ₹17.6 crore fee waiver to those who had excelled in sports and culture fields.

Additional DG (Rtd.) V.V Lakshminarayana asked the students to utilise every opportunity that came their way.

Mr. Rathaiah, vice-chairman and MP Lavu Srikrishna Devarayulu, vice-chancellor Nagabhushanam, and dean of student affairs Rukmini spoke.

Mr. Krishnadevarayulu said Dr. Chakravarthy’s father was a humble doctor who used to treat the poor by charging just ₹1.

Students who had landed jobs in various MNCs were congratulated on the occasion. As the students were trained with many life skills, a special AV presented their extra-curricular activities.

Later, the students presented cultural programmes.