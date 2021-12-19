DRDO ready to fund research projects, says its Chairman

‘They should, however, find solution to any existing problem’

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is ready to fund up to ₹10 crore any research project at the JNTU-A College Engineering Incubation Centre if the idea is approved and finds a solution to any existing problem.

Making the announcement on the concluding day of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations of JNTU-A College of Engineering here on Saturday, Union Defence Secretary and DRDO Chairman G. Sateesh Reddy said the DRDO would actively pursue efforts to get patents for any specific innovative project incubated.

‘Make for the world’

“Academic institutions are the places for new ideas and solutions. But they must fulfil the ‘Make for the World’ dream of the Prime Minister,” the Defence Secretary said.

Earlier, he unveiled the pylon of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations in the presence of Registrar C. Sashidhar, Principal P. Sujatha, and the alumni.

Congratulating the APSPDCL group of the JNTU-A College of Engineering Alumni Association led by SPDCL CMD H. Haranatha Rao for donating ₹27 lakh and the 1979-83 batch for donating ₹50 lakh for the establishment of the Innovation Makers’ Lab on the campus, Mr. Sateesh Reddy asked Vice-Chancellor G. Ranga Janardhana Rao to keep in touch with the alumni and find ways and means to improve the quality of education and research on the campus.

“Donating money alone will no improve quality, and the alumni can help in many other ways,” he opined.

He also called upon the students and faculty to apply for the ‘Dare to Dream’ contest of the DRDO in six verticals to earn good rewards for ideating on several new projects and get funded for the incubation.

He advised the College of Engineering to start M.Tech in Defence Technologies course on the campus with a chance to work in the laboratories of the DRDO in the second year. He said four members of the alumni were occupying top positions in road transport and DRDO, which tells the power of dedication.

SRIT Engineering College director Aluru Sambasiva Reddy and Singanamala MLA J. Padmavathi, both alumni of JNTU-A College of Engineering, donated ₹9.2 lakh for construction of one hostel room in the Platinum Jubilee block that would have 100 such rooms.