Double bonanza for Vemireddy family as TDP names Prashanthi Reddy for Kovur Assembly seat

March 14, 2024 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - NELLORE

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan
Vemireddy Prashanthi Reddy being greeted by party leaders and activists on being nominated as the TDP candidate for Kovur Assembly constituency in Nellore district on Thursday.

The industrialist-turned-social activist family of Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy is in a celebratory mood after bagging two nominations to contest the forthcoming general elections on behalf of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP).

While Mr. Prabhakar Reddy, a former Rajya Sabha MP, has already been named as the TDP candidate for the Nellore Lok Sabha constituency, the second list released by the TDP named his wife wife Prashanthi Reddy as the candidate for the Kovur Assembly constituency, which is also part of the Nellore Lok Sabha unit.

Ms. Prashanthi Reddy is currently serving as the chairperson for the TTD Local Advisory Committee in New Delhi.

Once considered a strongman of the ruling YSRCP, Mr. Prabhakar Reddy decided to switch over to the TDP earlier this month. , with a large number of his followers following suit. His entry into the TDP gave the opposition party a shot in the arm as it triggered an exodus of leaders from the ruling party in Nellore district.

TDP leader Polamreddy Dinesh Reddy, son of former MLA Polamreddy Srinivasulu Reddy, has already been extensively canvassing in Kovur. A recent meeting between Mr. Prabhakar Reddy and Mr. Srinivasulu Reddy sparked speculation among party leaders that the seat would go to the Vemireddy family, which turned out to be true after the second list was released.

Former Minister and Venkatagiri MLA Anam Ramanarayana Reddy has been named as the candidate for Atmakur Assembly segment. Though Venkatagiri is considered a TDP bastion, it is learnt that Mr. Ramanarayana Reddy preferred to contest from Atmakur.

The TDP has named Kurugondla Lakshmipriya for Venkatagiri and Inturu Nageswara Rao for the Kandukur constituencies.

Andhra Pradesh / Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024 / Nellore / Telugu Desam Party

