Andhra Pradesh

Door delivery of quality rice in A.P. from September 1

The government has geared up to roll out the delivery of quality rice at the door steps of beneficiaries from September 1. It already launched a pilot project in Srikakulam on September 6, 2019.

During a review meeting with Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday, Civil Supplies Commissioner Kona Sasidhar said keeping the experiences from the pilot project in view and considering environmental factors, the quality rice will be delivered in the entire State from this September.

About 13,370 mobile units are being set up with electronic weighing machines. The seal of the rice bags will be opened in front of the beneficiary and distributed after weighing.

The strip seal system is to ensure transparency in the distribution by avoiding adulteration and irregularities during transportation. About 2.3 lakh MT of rice will be distributed every month in the state, he said.

