Andhra Pradesh

‘Don’t merge Etcherla, Rajam constituencies with Vizianagaram district’

BC association leaders submit memorandum to Collector

Srikakulam Backward Classes Welfare Association president P. Chandrapati Rao, representatives Ganji Ezra , B. Rajesh Reddy and others said that Srikakulam district would remain backward for the next 100 years if prosperous Etcherla and Rajam constituencies were merged with Vizianagaram district. They submitted a memorandum to District Collector J. Nivas urging him to convey the feelings of locals to the government.

Mr. Chandrapati Rao said that all industrial zones, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar University and other educational institutions would go to Vizianagaram district with the government proposal to make all Lok Sabha constituencies as new districts. “Etcherla Assembly constituency covers all outskirts and many colonies of Srikakulam town. All the people residing in those areas will have to go Vizianagaram for their official works. It is detrimental to the interests of the district as well as individuals,” he said. Mr. Nivas said that the opinion would be conveyed to the government.

