Domestic usersspared powertariff hike

In a relief to a majority of domestic power consumers in the State with consumption up to 500 units per month, the AP Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC) has spared them from any increase in the tariff for 2020-21.

Besides, telescopic billing for all domestic consumers would be based purely on the monthly billing and not on their annual consumption during the previous year. The telescopic billing for the domestic consumers even with monthly consumption up to 500 units was categorised into three groups – A, B and C for the current (2019-20) year.

In the retail supply tariff for 2020-21 released here on Monday, APERC Chairman Justice C.V. Nagarjuna Reddy along with members P. Raghu and P. Ram Mohan said consumers with monthly consumption above 500 units would be charged higher at ₹9.95 per unit from the existing ₹9.05 per unit.