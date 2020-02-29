Domestic, international tour packages showcased at expo

Officials of the Tourism department and travel and tour operators from across the country have showcased their packages to various destinations in India and abroad at the India International Travel Exhibition (IITE).

Vijayawada Central MLA Malladi Vishnu and IITE director Anurag Gupta inaugurated the three-day exhibition at the Amaravati Convention Centre beside Raghavaiah Park on Bandar road on Friday.

The tourism departments of Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan and other States arranged stalls at the exhibition.

Tour operators Thomas Cook, Incredible India, Southern Holidays, DOTT Holidays, Bhanu Bhai Tours and Travels, Wonder La, Dodla’s Tours and Travels, Mahindra Holidays and other companies presented their tours to destinations across the globe.

“IITE will create a platform for tour operators and tourism officials of different States to exchange their ideas and enlighten the people on tourism places in various States and countries,” said Mr. Gupta.

The exhibition will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and entry is free, Mr. Gupta added.