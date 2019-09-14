Documentary to highlight tourist locales in Kurnool district

With the World Tourism Day right around the corner, the district authorities are planning a grand celebration at the Dr. YSR Smruthi Vanam near Nallakalava Village in Atmakur mandal of the district.

District Tourism Officer D. Venkateswarlu said that a documentary crew has also been roped in to make a documentary on tourist locations to increase awareness on them. “The crew started working on Friday and will continue to work for the next 10 days,” said the tourism officer.

The director of the documentary, Bhanu Prasad, said that a team of 25 technicians have been brought in from Hyderabad and Vijayawada to produce the documentary. “We are also shooting with drone cameras,” said Mr. Prasad.

The team has visited Mahanandi Temple, Orvakal Rock Gardens, and Jagannadha Gattu Temple on Friday. According to Mr. Venkateswarlu, they would be visiting Banaganpalli Fort, Yaganti Temple. Belum Caves, Ahobhilam Temple, Allagadda Stone Sculptures on the next few days.