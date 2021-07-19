Doctors trek to Kondaveedu hill

A group of doctors decided to break their routine on Sunday morning and trekked to the hill leading to the Kondavedu Fort to explore the nature at its best.

The trekking began at the Chowdavaram Hill on the road leading to the RVR and JC College of Engineering and the group trekked down, after trekking for about 2.5 km.

Trekking is yet to catch the imagination of the adventure lovers in Guntur, but the rugged terrain of Kondaveedu Hill Range offers a plenty of opportunities for this.

The doctors led by senior neurologist Ram Taraknath, senior cardiologist Karumuri Srinivasa Reddy, gastroenterologist Myneni Seetharama and radiologist Yamini had a good experience on the cloudy morning.

Led by Kalli Siva Reddy, convener of Kondaveedu Fort Development Committee, the group climbed the hill.

“This is a trekkers’ paradise. We are keen on developing the place. Earlier, the ITC had supported the Green Guntur project. Now, we will lend our support to beautify the place,” said Dr. Taraknath. Later, the group drove to the fort where Mr. Siva Reddy explained about the historic significance of the monuments.