Doctors stage relay fast against ‘mixopathy’

Members of Indian Medical Association (IMA) staged a relay strike in protest against the Union government’s decision to allow Ayurvedic practitioners to perform medical surgeries, here on Wednesday.

The doctors criticised the proposal to integrate all systems of medicine such as AYUSH and modern medicine, which is termed as ‘mixopathy’. They demanded that the government withdraw the notification that could allow Ayurveda graduates to perform 58 kinds of surgeries.

IMA State general secretary G. Nanda Gopal said the government should explain the rationale behind allowing Ayurvedic doctors to perform surgeries. The government should take back its orders to save the lives of people. “How can the Ayurvedic doctors, who don't know the nuances and basics of medical equipment, perform surgeries?” he asked.

ENT doctors took part in the relay strike.