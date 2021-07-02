Andhra Pradesh

Doctor’s Day celebrated at city hospitals

Junior doctors of Andhra Medical College (AMC) reiterated their commitment to the public by donating blood at KGH Blood Bank, on the occasion of National Doctors’ Day on Thursday. A total of 30 junior doctors donated blood.

Dr. P.V. Sudhakar, principal of Andhra Medical College, visited the camp and appreciated the gesture of the junior doctors. Dr. A. Shyamala Devi, Blood Bank Medical Officer and Dr. Raj Grubaxani participated.

A cake was cut at Sankar Foundation Eye Hospital at Naiduthota to celebrate the occasion. Doctors of the hospital were felicitated.

KBN Manimala, Managing Trustee and CEO, Sankar Foundation highlighted the noble services and profession of doctors and spoke of the yeoman services rendered by doctors and healthcare professionals who risked their lives to treat patients during the pandemic. Dr. Nasrin, Dr. T Raveendra, Dr. Krishna and Dr. Challa were present.

Doctors were felicitated at a programme organised jointly by Sri Gayatri Welfare Cultural Youth Academy, Medical Wing of BJP and Rupakula Visalakshi Charitable Trust at the Nature Cure Hospital.

MLC P.V.N. Madhav participated as a guest. Superintendent of the Government Hospital for Mental Care Radharani spoke.


