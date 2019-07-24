Doctors attempt to create Guinness World Record

Paediatrician K. Radhakrishna and psychologist Satish Veliveti attempted to set a Guinness World Record for the ‘Largest Adolescents Awareness Lesson’ on Wednesday at Gurazada Kalakshetram. Over 1,400 students from 12 schools in the city participated.

A similar record was set by UK-based activist Hussain Manawer and Professor Dame Til Wykes from King’s College London. They organised the ‘Largest Mental Health Awareness Lesson’ in 2017. Over 538 pupils from 14 local schools took part in the 30-minute class.

The objective of the session was to help children deal with their new phase of life when they undergo physical changes and adapt to new social settings.

Dr. Radhakrishna focused on the importance of building good friendships and not be carried away by momentary pleasures. Satish, who is also a motivational speaker, conducted an hour-long interactive session where he spoke about the importance of having self-belief in achieving long term and short term goals.

JCI primarily focusses on training programmes, business development and community development of people aged 18 to 40 years old.