Doctors at Anantapur GGH will get PPEs, N-95 masks: Collector

The district administration is according a top priority to the safety of doctors who are treating the suspects and COVID-9 positive patients at the Government General Hospital, Collector Gandham Chandrudu has said.

“Personal Protection Equipment (PPEs) and N95 masks will be provided all the doctors treating the COVID-19 patients,” he said.

The doctors, house surgeons, junior doctors and paramedical staff have been expressing concern over the lack of PPEs, N 95 masks after 15 doctors and paramedical staff developed symptoms at Government General Hospital. Fout of them have been tested positive till date.

Address this concern, the Collector held a meeting with their representatives and reviewed the situation on Thursday.

Additional manpower

“More ENT specialists, anaesthesia technicians, and chest physicians will be mobilised to work at the COVID-19 hospital. Arrangements will be made for separate quarantine for the doctors and all their family members will be kept in home isolation, if necessary,” said Mr. Chandrudu.

Meanwhile, Backwards Classes Welfare Minister Malagundla Sankaranarayana held a meeting with doctors and private practitioners and sought their cooperation in treating the COVID-19 patients.

He appreciated the gesture of KIMS Saveera Hospital which has offered all the 46 isolation ward beds for the patients in the need of critical care and services of specialists.

More facilities

“Three hospitals have been identified, which can be used as COVID19 speciality hospitals, if needed. The hospital managements have been instructed to keep their staff and doctors prepared,” said the Minister.

Govt. incentive

He also promised government incentives to all the nurses and doctors who work on COVID-19 duties.

District Medical and Health Officer K.V.N.S. Anil Kumar said one doctor from each private hospital could join the team constituted for mobile healthcare vans.