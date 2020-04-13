Doctors a call away as telemedicine programme launched in Andhra Pradesh

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday launched a programme titled ‘Dr. YSR Telemedicine’ as part of the initiatives to prevent spread of coronavirus in the State.

Toll-free number

A toll free number ‘14410’ has been set up for the beneficiaries to avail of telemedicine facilities. As many as 286 doctors and 114 executives have registered their names to offer voluntary services, as on April 11.

The healthcare services would be provided in three shifts from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. The programme is aimed at identifying the COVID-19 cases, their isolation, conducting tests, and shifting patients to quarantine. The doctors would advise medicines over phone to the out-patients (OP). Internet facility and technical assistance technology team would assist the doctors.

Three-step programme

The programme would be implemented in three stages.

In Step-I, if a person gives a missed call to toll-free number, the system would record the details of the caller. The executive would collect the details such as place of living, patient conditions and etc. An identification number would be issued to each patient.

In Step-II, the patients’ details would be relayed to all doctors connected to the telemedicine programme. A team would attend the call and provide the OP services. Doctors would suggest the tests required.

The COVID-19 patients would be identified and treatment details would be sent to the patient through SMSes.

If required, a video consultancy services would be extended. The doctors would decide whether to send a patient to hospital.

Distribution network

In Step-III, medicines would be packed for the patients and despatched through ASHA workers, ANMs and volunteers. The programme covers non-COVID-19 patients too, a release said here on Monday.