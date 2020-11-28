Doctor found murdered in Avanigadda

A doctor, K. Srihari Rao (65), was found murdered in his house here on Saturday. The body was found in a pool of blood in his bedroom. He was running Lakshmi Nursing Home in the town.
The assailants reportedly managed to turn off the CCTVs and allegedly committed the crime when the doctor was alone at home. Clues team and sniffer dog teams were pressed into service. Senior police officials visited the house which is in the same building that houses the nursing home.
Police are enquiring if any nursing staff and night watchman were on duty at the hospital, and took a few suspects into custody for questioning.
“We are investigating on financial, family disputes and other angles. Persons knowing the information may pass the information to the local police,” said Avanigadda Circle Inspector B.B. Ravi Kumar.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath