March 29, 2024 09:23 am | Updated 09:23 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Medical Health and Family Welfare (MH&FW) Director J. Nivas has been transferred and posted as District Collector of Kakinada. A Government Order was issued to this effect on Thursday.

A release from Special Chief Secretary (Health) M.T. Krishna Babu said Dr. YSR Arogyasri Healthcare Trust Chief Executive Officer D.K. Balaji has been given the additional charge of the post of MH&FW Director until further orders.