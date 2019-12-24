Diviseema players to represent State at nationals in kayaking

Four players, including two girls, of the Water Sports Academy, Nagayalanka, will represent the State in Kayaking at the 30th National Kayaking and Canoeing Championship.

The championship will be conducted by the Indian Kayaking and Canoeing Association in Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh between December 27 and 30.

The four players — N. Gayatri, N. Bharghavi, K. Eswar and K. Phani Kumar —belong to the Diviseema region in Krishna district. They were selected by the Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) to represent the State in the championship in the Sub-Junior Category.

SAAP Coach (Kayaking) P. Nagababu told The Hindu, “The four players have been groomed in Kayaking at the Nagayalanka ghat under the aegis of the SAAP’s Water Sports Academy.”

The Water Sports Academy’s buildings are under construction in Nagayalanka. The State government has selected the Nagayalanka area to set up the academy based on the technical investigations done by the experts from Kerala for water sports.

Avanigadda MLA Simhadri Ramesh on Tuesday met the players and advised them to put their best efforts to bring laurels to the State.