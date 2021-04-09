District’s active cases cross the 2,000-mark

The district recorded 290 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, taking the total caseload to 64,139 as of Thursday morning.

With the death of one more person due to COVID-19, the death toll rose to 554 in the district. This was the eighth death reported this month.

For the first time since the first week of November 2020, active cases in the district breached the 2,000-mark and stand at 2,082. On March 1, 2020, the number of active cases in the district stood at only 24. But within a span of about 40 days, they rose to 2,082.

With the discharge of 109 more persons who were affected by COVID-19, the total number of recoveries has increased to 61,503.

From April 1 till date, the district has reported 1,800 new COVID-19 cases. On an average, 225 new cases per day and one death has been reported every day.

Health Department officials are on their toes due to the steep rise in cases. Nearly 7,500 tests are being conducted in the city every day, they said.

The city and district police are conducting awareness drives urging the public to wear face masks at major junctions.