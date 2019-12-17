District Youth Festival kicks off in Vijayawada

The District Level Youth Festival celebrations, organized by the Youth Services Department, Krishna District, kicked off with much exuberance at the Ghantasala Venkateswara Rao Government Music College here on Monday.

Participants from all the 13 districts in the State used this platform to showcase their talent at the festival. Minister for Tourism, Culture and Youth Advancement, Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao inaugurated the festival and said that such events help tap the potential of the youth across the State.

“Our State is rich in diversity and the Youth Festival helps consolidate the diversity of our culture on one platform by showcasing the same to the people of the State,” Mr. Rao said, and added that prize winners would participate in the National Youth Festival celebrated on the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda on January 12, in Uttar Pradesh.

Youth Services Department Director, C. Nagarani said that the winners in both the district and State rounds would get a chance to compete at the national event.