Andhra Pradesh

District Youth Festival kicks off in Vijayawada

Youth presenting a traditional dance during competitions organised by the District Youth Welfare Services department in Vijayawada on Monday.

Youth presenting a traditional dance during competitions organised by the District Youth Welfare Services department in Vijayawada on Monday.   | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

more-in

The District Level Youth Festival celebrations, organized by the Youth Services Department, Krishna District, kicked off with much exuberance at the Ghantasala Venkateswara Rao Government Music College here on Monday.

Participants from all the 13 districts in the State used this platform to showcase their talent at the festival. Minister for Tourism, Culture and Youth Advancement, Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao inaugurated the festival and said that such events help tap the potential of the youth across the State.

“Our State is rich in diversity and the Youth Festival helps consolidate the diversity of our culture on one platform by showcasing the same to the people of the State,” Mr. Rao said, and added that prize winners would participate in the National Youth Festival celebrated on the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda on January 12, in Uttar Pradesh.

Youth Services Department Director, C. Nagarani said that the winners in both the district and State rounds would get a chance to compete at the national event.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Andhra Pradesh
sports event
Vijayawada
Andhra Pradesh
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 17, 2019 1:14:19 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/district-youth-festival-kicks-off-in-vijayawada/article30324375.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY